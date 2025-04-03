Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 53,404 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $63,417,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Parsons by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,429,000 after buying an additional 616,707 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,685,000 after acquiring an additional 183,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 155,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after acquiring an additional 141,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSN opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Parsons declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

