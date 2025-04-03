Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,980 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $62,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 484.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $5,395,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 742,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 590,493 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

