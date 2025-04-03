Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 74,290 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ODP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ODP by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $442.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP Company Profile



The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

