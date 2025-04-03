Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 2.04% of DMC Global worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 53,478 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 419,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 132,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DMC Global from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.59. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.38. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

