Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $117.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $124.15.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

