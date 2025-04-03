PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,521 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $827,269.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,923.30. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,818. This trade represents a 36.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $1,799,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.58. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $58.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

