Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $106,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $119.57 and a 52-week high of $203.21.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.