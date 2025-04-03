Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of IXP stock opened at $97.51 on Thursday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $346.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

