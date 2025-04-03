Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.