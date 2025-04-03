Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 16,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,955.30. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,830.40. The trade was a 27.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,994 shares of company stock worth $1,849,557. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

