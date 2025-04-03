Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.46.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $76,129.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,905.51. This represents a 32.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,247.60. This trade represents a 65.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,098 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,259,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 380,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

