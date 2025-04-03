RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,089. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279 in the last 90 days. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.