Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,701 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a current ratio of 36.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.62. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $28.80.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

