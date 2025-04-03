Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.43.

CP opened at C$103.84 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$97.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$109.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

