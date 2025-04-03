Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance
HOT.UN stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The firm has a market cap of C$40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$0.77.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
