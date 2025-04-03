Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UNFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HOT.UN stock opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The firm has a market cap of C$40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$0.77.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

