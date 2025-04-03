Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,446 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.97. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.