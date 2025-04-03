Sei Investments Co. Buys 20,829 Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIHL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

View Our Latest Report on FIHL

About Fidelis Insurance

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.