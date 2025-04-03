Sei Investments Co. Buys 283 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TPB opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.70. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPB. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

View Our Latest Report on Turning Point Brands

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.