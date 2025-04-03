Sei Investments Co. Buys 29,437 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $328,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 827,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.