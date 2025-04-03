Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CHH opened at $134.02 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.