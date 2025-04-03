Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

