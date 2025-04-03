Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,306 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

