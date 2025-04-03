Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in FMC by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 685,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

