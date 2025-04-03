Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145,765 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 188,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $447,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,285,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,411,718.12. This trade represents a 1.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,184,605 shares of company stock worth $16,462,691. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.96 million, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 1.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.