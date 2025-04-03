Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.13. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

