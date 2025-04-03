Sei Investments Co. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.