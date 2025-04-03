Sei Investments Co. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

SLR Investment Stock Down 1.0 %

SLR Investment stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $913.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $17.94.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.08 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

About SLR Investment

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.