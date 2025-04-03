Sei Investments Co. Has $4.25 Million Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 505,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after buying an additional 207,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after buying an additional 1,193,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,631,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

