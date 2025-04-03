Sei Investments Co. Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $133.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.49 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.22.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

