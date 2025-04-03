Sei Investments Co. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $567.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $589.04 and its 200-day moving average is $589.77. The firm has a market cap of $584.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

