Sei Investments Co. Has $4.39 Million Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Materion were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 9,463.5% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,147,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,399,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 356.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Materion by 38.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,343.68. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Materion stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.52 and a beta of 1.21. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $79.18 and a 52-week high of $129.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.21%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.