Sei Investments Co. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 109,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HMC opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.57. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.34.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.