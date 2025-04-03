Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 391,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.48 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 14.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

