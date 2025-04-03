Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,916,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,241,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $230.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.62 and a 1-year high of $312.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.74.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

