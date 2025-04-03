Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SkyWest by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.00. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

