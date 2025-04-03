Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stevanato Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

STVN stock opened at €20.98 ($22.80) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 1 year high of €31.61 ($34.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STVN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.70 ($27.93).

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

