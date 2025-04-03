Sei Investments Co. Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 215,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

