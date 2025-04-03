Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,472 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CYTK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 16,970 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $737,176.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,022.64. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,621.72. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,834 shares of company stock worth $2,560,525 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.