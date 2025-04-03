Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,938 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 275,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,256,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,290,000 after buying an additional 274,633 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,115,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 469,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 148,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.10. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

