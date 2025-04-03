Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,897 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,476.19. The trade was a 25.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock worth $1,695,043. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.67.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $480.64 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.04 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.45 and a 200 day moving average of $494.19.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

