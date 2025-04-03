SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.50 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

