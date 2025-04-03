Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 3,827 ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.
ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $99.92.
ProShares Ultra Financials Profile
ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.
