Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 3,827 ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $99.92.

ProShares Ultra Financials Increases Dividend

ProShares Ultra Financials Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2736 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Financials’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.