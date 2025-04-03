Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

JNUG stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $301.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.13. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

