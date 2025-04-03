SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of SLM worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 135,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 136.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in SLM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,246,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,889,000 after purchasing an additional 456,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.