SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $48.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.75. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

