Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Solaris Resources Price Performance
TSE SLS opened at C$4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$557.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.62. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.31.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.