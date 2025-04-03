Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources Price Performance

TSE SLS opened at C$4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$557.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 4.62. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.31.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.