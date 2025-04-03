SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 69,298.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $93,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

