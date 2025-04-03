Stephens Initiates Coverage on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S. Westpark Capital dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Price Performance

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

S stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $604,686.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,876.10. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $4,816,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $7,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 72.7% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.