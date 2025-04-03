Stephens Initiates Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TENB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.76.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TENB

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $333,544.68. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 858.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.