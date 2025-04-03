Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $119.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

LRN stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. Stride has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts anticipate that Stride will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stride by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 332,098 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,650,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

